Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this Wednesday, January 26, at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a winning streak. They have won 8 of their last 10 games, and that has left them very close to the leaders of the Eastern Conference. Although they are currently fifth in the standings, the difference between them and the leaders, the Miami Heat, is really very small. A couple of wins, in fact, could put them in first place.

Something similar happens with the Milwaukee Bucks, who are fourth with the same number of wins as the Heat, although with two more losses. As with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Bucks with just a couple of wins could take the lead in the Eastern Conference and that will be the goal that they will pursue.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks will play this Wednesday, January 26 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be the third between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were played on December 6 with a 112-104 victory for the Bucks, and on December 18 with a 119-90 victory for the Cavs.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Wednesday, January 26, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports WI.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites yet, but will likely reveal them in the next few hours. Actually choosing who will be the favorites will be really difficult because both teams are good and either one could win.

