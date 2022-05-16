Dallas Mavericks have clinched their spot at the Western Conferences Finals after a Game 7 win against the Phoenix Suns. One of his rising stars would have a bizarre bonus if the Mavs win the NBA title, check out who it is.

When NBA contracts are in placed, the numbers are astronomical. Millions of dollars are on the line, especially if the team clinches one of the main objectives of the season. For the Dallas Mavericks is not much different. Superstars like Luka Doncic or Tim Hardaway Jr are among the highest-paid player in the Mavericks roster.

The Dallas Mavericks roster is worth an estimate of $124 million, according to HoopsHype, an NBA contract-specialist site. It is ranked 26th among the 30 NBA franchises. The top 3 highest-paid Mavericks' players are Tim Hardaway Jr, Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

His Slovenian superstar, Luka Doncic has the 5th highest-paid contract in the roster. However, one of the most notable players as of now has been the perfect duo for the Doncic since he arrived to the Dallas franchise. He also has some bizarre add-ons and bonuses to his original contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

Who is the Dallas Mavericks' star with the $1 dollar bonus for the NBA Championship?

Spencer Dinwiddie signed to a long-term contract with the Wizards during the 2021 summer. In the first year of a three-year, $54 million deal. His contract expires in 2023-24 season, it is guaranteed a ten percent of his $18.8 million pay for that season, but the remaining ten percent must be guaranteed by June 30, 2023. Also, Dinwiddie’s deal includes an additional $7.7 million in “unlikely” incentives.

After the Mavericks won to the Suns to advance to the Western Conference Finals, Spencer Dinwiddie cashed in a $571,427 bonus. In addition, Dinwiddie added to his contract a $1 bill stipulation if he wins the NBA Championship. Not one million, but just one dollar.

"Being part of the most complicated trade in NBA history, where a bunch of people changed hands and all this stuff and now having the most unique bonus in my contract" Dinwiddie said right after he signed his contract with the Washington Wizards in a five-team deal. He also stated that he wants 100 pennies instead of a dollar bill.