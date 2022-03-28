Dallas Mavericks will face Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center this Tuesday, March 29. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other at the American Airlines Center this Tuesday, March 29 at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

The Dallas Mavericks, after several weeks of trying, were able to snatch 4th place from the Golden State Warriors and fall just two games behind the third-place Golden State Warriors. The Mavs' season is going very well, and without a doubt, a good way to end it would be to finish in third place.

In the case of the Lakers, they come from losing a key duel against the New Orleans Pelicans. As if that were not enough, LeBron James' injury will leave the team without its best player this season. The possibility of being left out even of the Play-in (which would make this bad season turn into a catastrophe) is very great and the Lakers will have to find their best version soon or resign themselves to being left out of the postseason.

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, Texas

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers will play this Tuesday, March 29 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the American Airlines Arena will be the third between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were one victory for Lakers on December 15 by 107-104; and one for Mavericks on March 2 by 109-104

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons to be played this Tuesday, March 29, at the Barclays Arena, Brooklyn, New York; will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT, Spectrum SportsNe.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. The Lakers will be a tough team as they are in need of victory, however the Mavericks are most likely to be the favorites as they have been performing better lately.