The Playoffs in the Western Conference will have an interesting second first round Playoffs game when Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz face each other at the American Airlines Center this Monday, April 18. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Despite having finished with a great performance, even fighting for third place against the Golden State Warriors, the Dallas Mavericks started as the underdogs against the Utah Jazz, who at the beginning of the season were extremely strong, but towards the end his performance was not as strong.

For this reason, it was a bit surprising that the Jazz had the favoritism, however in the first game of the first round series, Utah justified their choice by beating the Mavericks 99-93, obtaining the series lead. The Mavericks could not take advantage playing at home and in this second game at home they will try to even the series before going to Utah.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Storylines

The Utah Jazz have supported with their performance the favoritism that the Oddsmakers have given them. A win away from home, especially when two such strong teams play, is very important and the Jazz know it. But they are also aware that the Mavericks are a very complicated team, that during the regular season they beat them in 2 of the four duels they had and that in this game they will do everything possible to bring the series even with Utah.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz to be played today, April 16, at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Utah Jazz are the favorites to take the victory with 1.45 odds, while 2.80 odds will be for the Dallas Mavericks victory.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as all NBA games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Dallas Mavericks 2.80 Utah Jazz 1.45

*Odds via BetMGM