Damian Lillard has told the Portland Trail Blazers that he doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild. He gave them multiple ultimatums leading to the NBA Draft, yet they didn’t do anything to change his mind.

Lillard is looking forward to being traded. But the Blazers are doing right by trying to maximize his value and only consider the best and more valuable offers for his contract.

But despite all speculation about a potential holdout if he wasn’t traded to the Miami Heat as he wants, it seems like Lillard could still show up to training camp if that’s the case.

Damian Lillard Won’t Hold Out

“I’m told that if he ends up back in camp, he would show up and play. He’s gonna get his money,” reported Blazers beat writer Aaron J. Fentress.

The league even sent out a memo warning Lillard and his camp about trying to handpick his next team. He could reportedly face a steep suspension if the league considers they didn’t follow due procedures to get traded.

The Heat will reportedly continue to push to get a trade done sooner rather than later. But at this point, it just doesn’t seem like the Blazers have any intention to cooperate with them.