The Miami Heat continue to try and find ways to get Damian Lillard. However, the Portland Trail Blazers don’t seem interested in cooperating, and haven’t been impressed by their current offers.

The NBA even sent out a memo warning all parties involved about a potential veto, granted that Lillard’s agent had reportedly reached out to teams warning them against trading for his client.

Nonetheless, it seems like Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley are still adamant about trading for Lillard, with Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania shedding more light on the situation.

This Is Where Things Stand With Lillard And The Heat

“Miami remains a team most motivated that has enough assets to eventually, perhaps, outbid the market,” Woj said on ESPN. “The problem is: Portland looks at what Miami has, doesn’t love it, and keeps hoping something better is going to come along. It may or may not.”

“I’m told the Heat have been preparing a trade package around 3-4 first-round draft picks, potential draft swaps, as well as second-round picks, a young player potentially. We see right there what the framework of a deal could look like,” reported Charania.

As of now, it doesn’t seem like this story will end any time soon, and Lillard could still be on their roster by the start of next season. If so, the Heat might need to look somewhere else for another star.