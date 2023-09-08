The Portland Trail Blazers have made it tough for Damian Lillard. Besides failing to give him a legit supporting cast, they refuse to grant him his wish of playing for the Miami Heat.

Lillard hasn’t shied away from controversies or hidden his frustration about this subject. But he’s always been respectful to the organization, and that won’t change overnight.

That’s why NBA insider Marc J. Spears reports that Lillard still intends to show up to training camp and be a professional, even if the Blazers haven’t even engaged in trade talks to move him.

Damian Lillard Will Report To Training Camp

“I don’t expect Dame to burn things down, do a Harden or nothing like that. I expect him to continue to be professional,” the insider claimed on ESPN’s NBA Today.

“Certainly I know the frustration’s gotta be boiling over. There’s no new news on the trade. It’s still moving slow w/ a month to go before camp,” continued Spears.

Lillard and the Heat will continue to try and exhaust every avenue to get a deal done at some point. But as of now, it seems like the Blazers have no real interest in moving him.