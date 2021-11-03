Damian Lillard was the subject of trade rumors during the offseason as it looked like he would leave Portland after nine seasons. But Dame has explained how Giannis Antetokounmpo's success with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2020-21 NBA season gave him a lot to think about.

In one of the wildest offseasons in recent history, Damian Lillard was among the hot topics of discussion as it was understood that he wanted out of Portland for the first time in his career.

The point guard has stayed loyal to the Trail Blazers since they drafted him in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft, but the team's struggles to challenge for a ring made him reconsider his future in the league.

The Blazers' early elimination in last season's playoffs at the hands of the Denver Nuggets seemed to have been the final straw for Lillard, who finally looked ready to leave for a championship-caliber side. But Giannis Antetokounmpo winning the ring with the Milwaukee Bucks had a special effect on Dame.

Damian Lillard says that Giannis' ring with Bucks played a part on decision to continue in Portland

It wasn't a secret that Lillard grew tired of suffering the Blazers' issues to have a deep run in the postseason. But, of course, leaving Portland looked like a tough decision to make. There was so much he had to consider.

In an extensive interview with Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Dame opened up on those months when the idea of playing for another team was going around in his head. And he revealed that watching Giannis winning a highly desired ring with the franchise that drafted him left him thinking.

“Usually when people win championships and start getting all emotional, I’m always wondering if they’re really moved like that,” said Lillard. “Is that real emotions? Does he really feel like that? Because I’ve been in big moments and people would expect me to be emotional and I’m not. So I question the authenticity of how emotional they are in some situations.

“But when I watched Giannis, he was really looking around like, ‘Damn, what if I really left Milwaukee? This was worth it.’ So for me, I put myself in his shoes. Sometimes it seems like this is impossible and it’s never going to happen, and I’m sure he was there before, too.

“If I was to get that championship for Portland, I would cry, bruh. Bruh, on the spot. I would really cry, bro. I want to win a championship here. And because of how strongly I feel about that, I don’t know how rewarding it would feel for me at this point if I won somewhere else. Winning it here would be a lifetime achievement for me.”

This is clearly not the first time Lillard expresses his love for the city of Portland and his commitment with the Trail Blazers. Seeing Antetokounmpo celebrating a long-awaited moment with the only team he has played for had an effect on Dame, who realized how much it would mean to him to win with the Blazers. And, although it doesn't look easy, he won't stop trying it.