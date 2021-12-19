Detroit Pistons will face the Miami Heat today at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena in a match valid for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, and how to watch it live in the US.

Detroit Pistons, the worst team in the Eastern Conference (and actually in the entire NBA) will face at home at Little Caesars Arena the Miami Heat, one of the best in the East. Here you can check out the game preview, information, predictions, and how to watch it live in the US. This game will be broadcast in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Pistons have been the worst this NBA regular season. A very poor win / loss record of 4-23 in his first 27 games is an example of that. It seems very clear that the goal of the Detroit franchise is not to make the playoffs, but in order to secure top picks in the next NBA draft. In other words, this is a tanking season for the Pistons.

Not so for Mami, who today ranks fifth in the conference with the same 18-12 balance as the Cavaliers, and just one win behind the Milwaukee Bucks, who are in third place. Their goal is clearly to finish at the top of the standings, and now they have the chance to do it in front of a rival who is seen as accessible.

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Midtown Detroit

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat: Storylines

It will be the second game between these two franchises in this 2021/22 NBA regular season. The previous one occurred a little less than a month ago, on November 23. On that occasion, the Heat beat the Pistons 100-92 with a great performance from Tyler Herro who converted 31 points for Miami.

The objectives of each team are quite different: on the local side, it is clear that with 4-23 they cannot aspire to great things this season and it will be better if they continue with their tanking plan. On the side of the Miami Heat, they have a great opportunity against a weak team to add a victory that would put them on the same line as the Bucks, today 3rd in the Conference.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat (who seeks to reach the top of the standings) to be played today, December 19, at the Little Caesars Arena, Midtown Detroit, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports DET, Bally Sports Sun.

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat: predictions

Understandably, the oddsmakers believe that the Miami Heat will win this game convincingly. Right now, they're favored by 7 points, while the game total is set at 209 points.

FanDuel Handicap Heat -7 Total o/u 209

* Odds by FanDuel



