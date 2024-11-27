Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs currently control their destiny to win the AFC West and clinch the No.1 seed. Their next challenge is a divisional game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Although the Chiefs are huge favorites on Black Friday, it’s important to remember that the Raiders shocked the NFL last Christmas at Arrowhead Stadium.

As a consequence, in their path to a third consecutive Super Bowl, Reid sent a big warning to his players and coaches. It would be a mistake to believe it’s going be an easy task at home.

What is the Chiefs record right now?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a 10-1 record and could clinch a playoffs with a win over the Raiders combined with a Dolphins’ loss against the Packers or Broncos’ loss on Monday facing Cleveland.

Although the Raiders are big underdogs, Andy Reid reminded that divisional games are a totally different story. The head coach wants to avoid a massive upset.

“We sure look forward to the challenge of playing the Raiders. They’re a good football team. They’re playing confident football on really both sides of the ball. Now, they’ve had a couple of changes in there and we’ll have to adjust to that. We know when the Raiders and the Chiefs get together, it’s always one of those kind of games.”

Why is there rivalry between Raiders and Chiefs?

Andy Reid acknowledged Raiders and Chiefs have one of the best rivalries in football considering all the history since the AFL. They’ve always shared the division and that’s why anything might happen on Black Friday.

“There have been a lot of great games. Both teams kind of understand that there’s been a rivalry for a lot of years. A lot of great players. Both sides. I tell you the history started back in the AFL with it. Both teams had good players. So, they battled each other violently. It was quite a competition against each other.”

