NBA News: Joel Embiid receives honest advice from Philadelphia 76ers' legend Charles Barkley

The 2024-25 NBA regular season has been a nightmare for the Philadelphia 76ers so far. With a dismal 3-13 record, the team’s on-court struggles have been compounded by internal tensions that have strained relationships within the squad and staff. Joel Embiid, the team’s star player, has found himself at the center of much of this turmoil. In light of these issues, Charles Barkley addressed Embiid with a crucial piece of advice.

On a recent episode of Inside the NBA, the team’s internal friction was discussed, particularly the alleged tensions between Embiid and co-star Tyrese Maxey. Reports of Joel’s repeated tardiness to team events have added fuel to the fire. Barkley was quick to call out this behavior, emphasizing its negative impact on the team dynamic.

“You can’t be late all the time,” Charles asserted. “That’s disrespectful to your teammates, your coaches, and everybody.” The 61-year-old Hall of Famer didn’t mince words, urging Embiid to take responsibility for his actions. “You can’t be late. Joel has to own that.” Barkley stressed, making it clear that the star center’s tardiness needs to change for the good of the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barkley’s opinion

While Barkley was firm in his criticism of Embiid’s behavior, he also sided with the player regarding a separate issue: the leak of private team conversations to the press. “Joel has to own being late all the time, but that should have never gotten to the press,” the former Philadelphia star stated.

Advertisement

Charles Barkley looks on prior to Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center on June 14, 2024 in Dallas,

Advertisement

Barkley went further, expressing his anger over the situation: “Whoever leaked that to the press needs to be punched in the face.” Drawing from his experience as a player, Barkley emphasized the importance of maintaining confidentiality within team meetings. “When you’re in those meetings, they’re very personal. You can’t tell secrets from a team meeting, especially when you’re calling out a guy like that.”

Advertisement

Embiid’s struggles: On and off the court

Joel Embiid’s struggles this season have been multifaceted. Beyond the off-the-court conflicts that were exposed through leaked reports, Embiid has also faced personal setbacks, including an incident involving a media member that led to a three-game suspension. Additionally, injuries have plagued him, limiting his availability and preventing him from playing consistently.

As a result of these various challenges, Joel Embiid has spent far more time off the court than on it during the 2024-25 season. The center has played just four games so far, averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Tyrese Maxey makes something clear on Joel Embiid to the Sixers fans

The 76ers need Embiid

The 76ers’ performance has been deeply impacted by Embiid’s struggles. With only three wins to show for their efforts, none of those victories came with Embiid on the court. Tyrese Maxey and Paul George have occasionally stepped up, but even their performances have been inconsistent, leaving the 76ers in a tough spot early in the season.

For the 76ers to turn things around, Embiid’s leadership and presence on the court are essential. His improvement both on and off the floor will be critical if the team hopes to bounce back and find success this season.