Ever since Michael Jordan released The Last Dance, fellow Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen has gone out of his way to try and discedit No. 23. It’s gotten sad and even lowkey embarrassing for the legendary forward.

Pippen has called Jordan a bad person, a bad teammate, and even a bad player. Perhaps he took offense at the fact that Jordan’s son Marcus is set to marry his ex-wife Larsa, as if it was Jordan’s fault.

That’s why Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins put him on blast for taking so many uncalled-for and unanswered shots at the guy who helped him win six NBA championships.

Dominique Wilkins Calls Out Scottie Pippen

“When I hear him saying (that MJ didn’t win rings until he arrived)… I’m like, ‘What’s really going on with Scottie?’ (Because) Anybody who knows basketball is like, ‘You don’t win those rings without Jordan,’” Wilkins said.

“Sometimes, everybody wants to be the king, and everybody can’t. Like I said, whatever issue that he got going, the two got going, I mean (just the) ability to make some sense,” he added.

Pippen had the chance to go out as the legend he was. But now, most fans will remember him as a bitter and envious man trying to take down Michael just to sell his book.