Even though the Golden State Warriors are hitting a bit of a slump, Draymond Green says they're not too worried. Find out what the former DPOY had to say about their season.

The Golden State Warriors have hit a bit of a roadblock as of late. Following a nearly perfect start to the season, they've failed to keep up with the Phoenix Suns in the race for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Even so, it's clear that Steve Kerr's team is playing the long game. He's still figuring out his playoff rotations, trying to fill Draymond Green's absence with multiple players to see what they can give him.

That's why Green doesn't want to read too much into their slump or even talk about playoff seeding. Per him, the playoffs are all about winning games on the road, so it doesn't make that much of a difference.

Draymond Green Says The Warriors Need To Win On The Road, Don't Care About Homecourt Advantage

"The goal is to go win one on the road anyway," Green told the media. "Whether you're trying to close out in four, closeout in five or closeout in six or seven. The goal is to always go win one on the road. If we're the two seed, you just gotta go win one on the road anyway."

"After going through it so many times, you understand -- to exhaust yourself for the one seed -- yeah, you get an extra game at home in the series or a close-out game at home," Geren addded."But I've won Game 7s on the road and lost Game 7s at home, so it don't really matter. If you can get it, great, but I don't feel like and I don't feel like anyone in this organization feels like it's worth it to exhaust yourself trying to chase after it."

Obviously, playing big games at home will always give them a big edge. But his opinion on this matter isn't that far-fetched. The Warriors have championship DNA and are tailor-made for the playoffs, so maybe they shouldn't be that worried.