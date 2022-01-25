Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry has been ice-cold from the field since the start of the year. Check out what he and coach Steve Kerr had to say about his slump.

For better or worse, Stephen Curry has changed the game of basketball. It's not just that he has unlimited range and constantly pulls up from way beyond the arc, it's that he actually knocks down those shots over and over.

Throughout his incredible career, one of Steph's most impressive traits has been his efficiency. He's a member of the 50/40/90 club and perhaps the only other player besides Klay Thompson who can be a volume shooter from three-point range and still hit around 40% of his attempts.

However, the Golden State Warriors star has gone ice-cold (by his standards) since the beginning of 2022, shooting just 41% from the floor and roughly 37% from beyond the arc in what's the biggest slump of his career.

Stephen Curry Is Confident His Slump Will End Soon

Curry recently admitted that he had never experienced something like this. Besides some off nights, he's a career 47% shooter. Even so, he's still confident in his ability to bounce back from this sooner rather than later.

“Not this many games," the All-Star guard told Clutch Points. “It’s probably just the way 82-game season keep coming, you’re trying to make the adjustments, and shoot shots you normally take and make. The work will show. Just sticking with it, keep winning games in the process, and yeah, don’t change anything about my approach.”

Steve Kerr Says Curry Is Fully Healthy

Coach Steve Kerr also trusts Steph to get out of his slump pretty soon. He claimed that there's nothing wrong with him physically, so it's just a matter of time before he gets his shooting groove back:

“Steph looks great physically,” Kerr told the media, as quoted by the Associated Press. “The last few games he’s playing some of his basketball in terms of handling the point guard duties. He’s taking care of the basketball, he’s playing great defense, shots just aren’t going.”



“I think what’s happening right now is he’s reminding everybody that he actually is human," Kerr added. "He’s seemed inhuman for so long. I think everybody just expects him to be in a groove all season long and it’s just not the way it works.”

Steph was one of the clear-cut favorites to win MVP earlier in the season but, just like him, the Warriors have hit a bit of a wall as of late. Still, the most important stretch of the season is ahead of us, so don't sleep on him.