Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green assessed Russell Westbrook's situation with the Los Angeles Lakers and shared his thoughts on a potential trade. Check out what he said.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the most disappointing team in the league this season. The fans are starting to lose their patience, their legends are calling them out, and coach Frank Vogel was on the hot seat just a couple of weeks ago.

But, to be fair, it's not like they've been healthy for most of the season. Anthony Davis has missed a big chunk of the campaign, LeBron James was also out with injury, and the supporting cast has been on and off the rotation.

Even so, people continue to point the finger at Russell Westbrook. The newcomer has been far from impressive and involved in multiple trade rumors. However, Warriors star Draymond Green doesn't think they'll move him and urged them to try and work things out.

Lakers News: Draymond Green Doesn't Think Westbrook Will Be Traded, Says He's Being Scapegoated

"I've been hearing a lot of Russell Westbrook trade talks, trade rumors going around. The reality is, I'm not sure Westbrook gets traded," Green said in his podcast. "I don't foresee it happening nor do I think it really should happen. You haven't really had the opportunity to see the team healthy and how they could grow together healthy."

"And I also don't like how Russell Westbrook gets all of the blame for everything going wrong," Green added. "It's just not possible that one guy is to blame for everything going wrong. Just been keeping up with those trade rumors, we know it's that time when the trade deadline is approaching over the course of the next few weeks... and obviously, Russell Westbrook is the biggest name in these talks."

As erratic as Westbrook has been, he can't be the only one to blame for the team's struggles. Hopefully, they'll figure things out before it's too late, as it's always nice to watch the best players team up and dominate.