Veteran Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets is not part of the Spanish national team squad and is missing the entire Euro 2024 tournament, including the highly anticipated quarter-final match against Germany.

Why is Sergio Busquets not playing for Spain vs Germany in Euro 2024 quarterfinals?

Spain and Germany, both three-time UEFA Euro champions, are set for a thrilling showdown in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals. However, Spain will be without Sergio Busquets, who was instrumental in their Euro 2012 victory.

Under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente Castillo, Spain completed a flawless group stage, earning 9 points. In the Round of 16, they comfortably defeated Georgia 4-1. Busquets’ absence hasn’t been felt as Rodri has seamlessly filled his role, even scoring in the last match.

Despite this, it’s still surprising that Castillo has excluded such a historic player. Busquets is the third most-capped player in Spanish national team history, with 149 appearances, trailing only Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas.

Sergio Busquets out of the quarter-final match against Germany

Sergio Busquets will not be part of the match against Germany because he retired from the Spanish national team shortly after their elimination by Morocco in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“I would like to announce that after almost 15 years and 143 games, the time has come to say goodbye to the national team,” Busquets stated on his social media.

He continued, “I want to thank everyone who accompanied me on this long journey. From Vicente del Bosque, who gave me my start, to Luis Enrique, who made me cherish every moment. And, of course, to all my teammates, with whom I have fought to take the national team where it deserved to be, always giving my all with the greatest pride.”