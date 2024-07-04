Spain prepares to clash with Germany in a high-stakes Euro 2024 quarterfinal. While fans reminisce about the legendary Sergio Ramos and his past triumphs, the Spanish team focuses on building a new chapter in their European journey.

Why is Sergio Ramos not playing for Spain vs Germany in Euro 2024 quarterfinals?

Spain will face Germany in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, and Sergio Ramos, the former Real Madrid, PSG and Sevilla defender, has been a key player in the Iberian team’s successes over the past decade.

Sergio Ramos is an icon of Spanish football. His career with the national team is full of achievements, in addition to two European Championships (2008 and 2012) and a World Cup (2010), writing his name in the history books of Spanish football.

Ramos continues to have a good level, despite being 38 years old. Fans expected this to be his last big chance to defend the national team’s jersey, but it won’t.

Sergio Ramos out of Euro 2024

Sergio Ramos, one of Spain’s most representative players in recent years, is not participating in Euro 2024. Despite his successful record with the national team, the former Real Madrid and PSG defender and recently Sevilla, is not part of the team in this tournament.

Gerard Pique (R) of Spain celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with his team mate Sergio Ramos during the UEFA EURO 2016. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Sergio Ramos announced his retirement from the Spanish national team in February 2023. After 18 years since his first game, Sergio Ramos’ path in the Spanish national team came to an end. The defender communicated his decision on social networks after not entering the coach’s plans at the time.

Spain faces the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 against Germany without one of its references, but with the memory of his exploits and the example he left for future generations.