Why is Sergio Ramos not playing for Spain vs Germany in Euro 2024 quarterfinals?
Spain prepares to clash with Germany in a high-stakes Euro 2024 quarterfinal. While fans reminisce about the legendary Sergio Ramos and his past triumphs, the Spanish team focuses on building a new chapter in their European journey.
Spain will face Germany in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, and Sergio Ramos, the former Real Madrid, PSG and Sevilla defender, has been a key player in the Iberian team’s successes over the past decade.
Sergio Ramos is an icon of Spanish football. His career with the national team is full of achievements, in addition to two European Championships (2008 and 2012) and a World Cup (2010), writing his name in the history books of Spanish football.
Ramos continues to have a good level, despite being 38 years old. Fans expected this to be his last big chance to defend the national team’s jersey, but it won’t.
Sergio Ramos out of Euro 2024
Sergio Ramos, one of Spain’s most representative players in recent years, is not participating in Euro 2024. Despite his successful record with the national team, the former Real Madrid and PSG defender and recently Sevilla, is not part of the team in this tournament.
Sergio Ramos announced his retirement from the Spanish national team in February 2023. After 18 years since his first game, Sergio Ramos’ path in the Spanish national team came to an end. The defender communicated his decision on social networks after not entering the coach’s plans at the time.
Spain faces the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 against Germany without one of its references, but with the memory of his exploits and the example he left for future generations.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.