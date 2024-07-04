Spain and Germany will clash in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Euro 2024. There are many possible scenarios for one of the best matches of the year.

Spain and Germany will face this Friday at Stuttgart in the most anticipated matchup of the UEFA Euro 2024. The game has all the ingredients to become a classic considering this could be the final battle for Toni Kroos.

The Spanish squad has been impressive throughout the tournament with four convincing wins over Croatia, Italy, Albania and Georgia. Their explosiveness is remarkable thanks to young stars such as Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, the possible heir of Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Germany had more problems in their road to the quarterfinals. The start was promising defeating Scotland and Hungary, but, a tie against Switzerland became a first warning. Then, during the Round of 16 game facing Denmark, two controversial VAR calls gave them a ticket to the next round.

What happens if Germany lose to Spain in UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals?

If Germany lose to Spain in the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals, they will be officially eliminated from the tournament. By the way, this could be remembered as a second consecutive massive disappointment as hosts after what happened in the 2006 World Cup.

Furthermore, if Germany cannot beat Spain, Toni Kroos would have played the last official match of his legendary career. Although there have been efforts to convince him, the midfielder has made a decision.

What happens if Germany win over Spain in UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals?

If Germany beat Spain, they will clinch a spot in the semifinals trying to host their first European Cup since 1996. According to the bracket, the next rival will be the winner of a blockbuster matchup between France and Portugal. So, Kylian Mbappe or Cristiano Ronaldo could face the German squad for a place in the final.

What happens if Germany tie with Spain in UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals?

If Germany and Spain tie at Stuttgart, the game will go to extra time in order to find a winner. However, if the draw remains in the scoreboard after 120 minutes, a penalty shootout will take place.