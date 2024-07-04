Canelo Álvarez launched into a rant during the 2022 FIFA World Cup when an image of Lionel Messi changing in the dressing room with the Mexican national team kit by his feet sparked significant anger in the boxer.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup match where Argentina defeated Mexico, the Argentine national team celebrated with relief and joy to advance in the competition, which they eventually won.

In the game against Mexico, Argentina saw Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández score for a 2-0 victory. Mexico eventually failed to qualify for the round of 16, marking a huge disappointment for El Tri.

After the game, an image surfaced of Messi allegedly kicking the Mexican national team kit, which he had exchanged. This sparked Canelo Álvarez‘s anger, leading him to write on social media, “Let him pray to God that I don’t come across him!” and “Just as I respect Argentina, (Messi) has to respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country (Argentina), I’m talking about Messi for the bullshit he pulled.”

Canelo Álvarez Recognizes He Was Offbeat with Lionel Messi

After facing criticism for his comments about Messi, even from Mexican national team players, the boxer later issued an apology. Almost two years later, Álvarez spoke to Univision about the incident and admitted he overreacted.

Canelo Alvarez during the Boxing fight

“One must recognize when one is wrong; it doesn’t make you more or less. You have to admit when you do. The euphoria of seeing Mexico lose…” the boxing champion stated.

“With emotions, one doesn’t pay attention to what one does; you have to acknowledge when one messes up, and it’s okay,” concluded Canelo, making it clear that everything is fine with the captain of the Albiceleste.