Argentina and Ecuador are set to kick off the 2024 Copa America knockout phase. Argentina, despite winning all three of their games, has underwhelmed. Lionel Scaloni has also needed to make adjustments during the group stage due to Lionel Messi‘s slight knock.
Messi has been suffering from a sore right hamstring, an injury that has bothered him during the first half of the MLS season. While Messi has been training lightly, he did miss Argentina’s last group stage match against Peru and was initially doubtful for the match against Ecuador.
Now, according to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, Lionel Messi’s round-the-clock rehab has worked, and he is slated to play against Ecuador.
According to Edul, Lionel Messi not only will play but he will also start for Argentina in their knockout match against Ecuador. Ecuador and Argentina have met multiple times in the Copa America, with Argentina historically holding the upper hand in their encounters, showcasing their dominance in the tournament.
Lionel Messi has scored 13 goals in Copa America tournaments, making him the all-time top scorer for Argentina in Copa America history.
