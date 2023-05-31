The most anticipated moment of the year is upon us. The 2023 NBA Finals are set, with the Denver Nuggets set to take on the Miami Heat in a highly anticipated clash for the ultimate glory.

Many see Nikola Jokic and company as heavy favorites, since they’ve comfortably made their way to this stage. Not only did Michael Malone’s team clinch the No. 1 seed in the West, but it has also been unstoppable in the postseason so far.

However, the Heat have shown why they shouldn’t be counted out. Before Miami tries to prove its doubters wrong again, Draymond Green shared a piece of advice for Erik Spoelstra.

Draymond Green says Heat shouldn’t rush Tyler Herro’s return

“Now, that’s a very dicey thing,” said Green in regard to Tyler Herro’s return for the Finals on The Draymond Green Show, via ClutchPoints. “When you’ve missed the amount of time that Tyler Herro has and you’ve gotten the rhythm that the guys have gotten into. Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Kyle Lowry. All the guys off the bench. Caleb Martin. All of those guys are in rhythm.

“He’s too talented not to bring back. But I wouldn’t slot him into rotation. Why wouldn’t I slot him into rotation? Well, again, remember all the guys that I just spoke about having a rhythm? I don’t want to mess with that rhythm. So what I’m going to save Tyler Herro for is when I need a spark. Like if I need a spark, say we go down one, oh, we go down two, oh, we need a spark. Tyler comes in, he gets it going.”

Green knows what he’s talking about, and it makes sense. Herro has just been cleared to return from a hand surgery after picking up an injury in Game 1 of the first-round series against the Bucks.

The Heat rotation has been doing great thus far, so maybe Spo should wait a bit before sending Herro back to the court. Besides, the 2022 6MOTY has already proven to be a great contributor coming off the bench.