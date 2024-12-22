NFL News: CJ Gardner-Johnson makes something clear about his ejection from Eagles vs Commanders game

CJ Gardner-Johnson was ejected during the Philadelphia Eagles‘ road game against the Washington Commanders, which ended in a loss for the Eagles. The safety committed two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, both occurring during commercial breaks, leading to his early exit.

After the game, Gardner-Johnson didn’t hold back, posting a fiery statement on X (formerly Twitter): “Respectfully got kicked out for nothing, I play with passion and fire!! Guys was chirping all day what u expect!!” As he left the field, Gardner-Johnson made obscene gestures toward Commanders fans.

Footage of one of the unsportsmanlike penalties shows Gardner-Johnson as the apparent victim. After exchanging words with a Commanders player, the opposing player struck Gardner-Johnson on the sideline, but the NFL referees penalized the Eagles safety instead.

Gardner-Johnson has been a critical part of the Eagles’ defense this season, delivering standout performances, including a game against the Cowboys with seven total tackles. With the loss to the Commanders, the Eagles must regroup ahead of their final two games.

Will CJ Gardner-Johnson Play in Week 17 Against the Cowboys?

According to NFL rules, a player ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct not only misses the remainder of that game but is also subject to a minimum one-game suspension. As a result, it’s unlikely Gardner-Johnson will be available for the Eagles’ Week 17 matchup against the Cowboys.

Are There Fines for Unsportsmanlike Conduct?

Yes, the NFL has a fine schedule for such penalties. A first offense carries a fine of $14,069, while a second offense adds $19,697. Gardner-Johnson is likely to face financial penalties for his actions.