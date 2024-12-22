Kylian Mbappe reveals the toughest moment of his time at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe‘s start to the season wasn’t smooth. In his first few months with Real Madrid, the French forward struggled to find his best form, which led to criticism from fans after some key mistakes in critical moments.

However, as the season progressed, the former PSG star began to turn things around, steadily improving his performance. Following Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Sevilla in La Liga, where Mbappe scored a goal, the 26-year-old spoke to the media and revealed the toughest moment in his Real Madrid career so far.

“I can do much more. I know I have more in me. In the last few games, I’ve played better. The game against Bilbao helped me. I hit rock bottom, missed a penalty, and that’s when I realized I need to give my all for this shirt and play with personality,” said Mbappe.

This difficult moment came during Real Madrid’s 2-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the 19th round of La Liga. With the team trailing 1-0, Mbappe had a chance to equalize from the penalty spot, but goalkeeper Agirrezabala saved his shot.

Bellingham consoles Mbappe after the penalty kick was stopped during LaLiga match between Athletic Club de Bilbao and Real Madrid CF. (IMAGO / AFLOSPORT)

It marked his second consecutive penalty miss—just a week earlier, he had missed another penalty in Real Madrid’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League group stage, when goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved his attempt with the score at 1-0.

Mbappe on his adaptation to Real Madrid

Reflecting on his adaptation to the team, Mbappe acknowledged the challenges at first but emphasized that things have changed. “I think we know each other better now. I arrived at the team, and that changes a lot. Now, as the coach says, the adaptation is over, and I feel good in the team,” he said. “You can see on the field that I understand my teammates better, and we play much better.”

A message for 2025

In closing, Mbappe shared a message with Real Madrid fans. “For all the Madridistas and their families, I wish you all the best in your personal lives because that’s the most important. And then, many titles, many games like today, and enjoying playing for Real Madrid,” he said.

Mbappe’s Numbers at Real Madrid

So far this season, Mbappe has played 24 matches for Real Madrid, scoring 14 goals and providing 3 assists. He has also won two international titles with the club: the 2024 UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.

