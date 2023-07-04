For decades, fans have gone on and on about the greatest player of all time debate. LeBron James and Michael Jordan headline most of the talks, with other NBA greats also getting some consideration every now and then.

Unsurprisingly, most young players believe that James is the best to ever do it. Likewise, those who grew up watching Jordan are positive that he’s second to none.

That seems to be the case with Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Even though he won multiple championships side by side with LeBron, he still believes Jordan is the greatest to ever lace them up.

Dwyane Wade Snubs LeBron James, Says Michael Jordan Is The Goat

“LeBron is one of my good friends, I have so much respect for what he’s doing now, what he’s done, and what he will eventually do– It will definitely be an argument that needs to be had,” Wade said.

“If LeBron ends up the number scorer of all-time, top five in assists and top five rebounds, with four, five, or six championships, you cannot do nothing but have the conversation of who is the GOAT,“ Wade continued.

“I come from the Jordan era, so I’m biased,” Wade admitted. “Michael Jordan will always be my GOAT– I played basketball because of Michael Jordan. All of us have our own opinions.”

“LeBron is going to be the GOAT for a lot of generations. [Jordan] will be my GOAT,” concluded Wade. “I made it out of the hood because I’ve seen a dude, number 23 play the game of basketball at a level where I was like I want to do some of that.”

Some will argue that the debate is settled, as even one of LeBron’s closer friends has officially given Jordan the nod. But at the end of the day, there’s simply no objective criterion to determine this, as they didn’t even play in the same era.