Sean McDermott's net worth: How much money does the Buffalo Bills head coach own?

Sean McDermott, the man behind the success of the Buffalo Bills, has built a multimillion-dollar fortune. His relentless dedication and achievements on the field have made him a true leader, both on and off the field.

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 27, 2024.
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesHead coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 27, 2024.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Sean McDermott, the strategist behind the resurgence of the Buffalo Bills, has led the team to seven playoff appearances and five AFC East titles in his first eight seasons as head coach.

Under his leadership, the Bills have broken curses and set new standards of excellence in the NFL, ushering the team into a golden era with multiple postseason appearances and divisional titles.

With an unrelenting work ethic and a meticulous approach, he has built a winning culture grounded in discipline, resilience and teamwork. Thanks to this, and over the years, he has also amassed a significant fortune.

What is Sean McDermott’s net worth?

Sean McDermott, who leads the Buffalo Bills, has a net worth of $20 million, with an estimated annual salary of $8 million, according to sources like Sportskeeda, Celebrity Net Worth and Pro Football Network.

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2024. (Source: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

His NFL career began in 1999 with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he held various positions over 12 years, including defensive coordinator. He later served as the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2011 to 2016.

In 2017, he took over as head coach of the Buffalo Bills. Under his leadership, the team ended a 17-year playoff drought and has since achieved multiple postseason appearances and AFC East titles.

In recognition of his achievements, he signed a contract extension in 2023, securing his position through 2027. He is also known for his disciplined approach and commitment to building a winning culture.

Sean McDermott’s charity work

Sean McDermott is actively involved in various charitable initiatives, focusing particularly on skin cancer awareness and community support in Buffalo, according to Sportskeeda.

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 27, 2024. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The head coach has a personal connection to skin cancer, having undergone treatment for precancers and nonmelanoma skin cancers. Additionally, he lost his mentor, Jim Johnson, to melanoma in 2009.

In response, he partnered with The Skin Cancer Foundation to promote prevention and early detection. He emphasizes the importance of daily sunscreen use, sun-protective clothing, and regular skin checks.

Beyond his health advocacy, McDermott and his wife, Jamie, are dedicated to supporting the Buffalo community. During the Give 716 initiative, they pledged to match up to $20,000 in fan donations to local nonprofit organizations.

ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro

