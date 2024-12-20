In Week 16, the Los Angeles Chargers staged a comeback to secure a key victory over the Broncos. Following this win, Khalil Mack delivered a clear message to Justin Herbert about his performance.

The Chargers have enjoyed a strong 2024 NFL season. Earlier this year, the AFC West club decided to end its coaching experiments by hiring Jim Harbaugh, a move that is quickly yielding the expected results.

In his first season with Los Angeles, Jim Harbaugh is just a few steps away from leading the Chargers to the playoffs. Fortunately for the team, their playoff hopes were bolstered by a crucial win over the Broncos in Week 16.

Khalil Mack delivers powerful message to Justin Herbert after defeating the Broncos

It has been an outstanding year for the Chargers. The AFC West club endured several years of struggles, despite having a talented roster led by a star-studded offense featuring Justin Herbert.

While Herbert was previously regarded as one of the league’s top quarterbacks, his potential was often held back by the lack of a strong coaching staff. However, things have changed dramatically this season.

With Jim Harbaugh now at the helm, Justin Herbert has significantly improved his passing skills and decision-making. His growth is not just noticeable to fans, but to his own teammates as well.

After a decisive win in Week 16 over the Broncos, Khalil Mack expressed deep appreciation for having Herbert by his side. The edge rusher acknowledged Herbert’s undeniable leadership and thanked him for elevating the team.

Justin Herbert, quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers

“It speaks to the leadership and the person that he is,” Khalil Mack said, via the team’s website. “Laying his body on the line for us, that does a hell of a thing to a team when you got a quarterback that’s fighting through what he’s fighting through and laying his body out there for us and doing what he does.”

Have the Chargers already clinched a spot in the 2024 playoffs?

Week 16 was crucial for the Chargers in their quest to make the playoffs. While the team secured a big win, they are not yet officially in the next round, but could be determined this weekend.

If the Bengals, Dolphins, and Colts lose, the Chargers, Broncos, and Ravens would be the Wild Card teams in the AFC. However, further matchups would need to be decided to determine their positions.

