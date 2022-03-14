Kevin Durant called out NYC Mayor Eric Adams, stating that his vaccine mandate is all about getting attention. Those comments didn't sit well with ESPN's Michael Wilbon.

The Brooklyn Nets decided to let Kyrie Irving play road games and are hoping that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate is lifted for the private sector so he can be a full-time player again. That has been one of the most bizarre stories in NBA history.

Moreover, the fact that Kyrie is actually allowed to attend games and move freely and maskless has only raised more controversy about this matter. If anything, he should be able to suit up as well.

While that doesn't seem to make much sense at this point, everybody has to live by the rules. However, for Kevin Durant, NYC Mayor Eric Adams is just trying to 'flex his authority' and 'get some attention.'

Kevin Durant Says The Vaccine Mandate Is Ridiculous, States Eric Adams Is Looking For Attention

“It’s ridiculous. I don’t understand it at all,” Durant said after the game. “There’s a few people in our arena that’s unvaxxed right?” It just feels like at this point now, somebody’s trying to make a statement on point to flex their authority."

"But you know, everybody out here is looking for attention and that’s what I feel like the Mayor wants right now, some attention," Durant added. "But he’ll figure it out soon, he better…. people didn’t understand what was going on, but now it just looks stupid. So hopefully Eric, you guys can figure this out.”

Michael Wilbon Puts Kevin Durant On Blast Over His Comments On The Vaccine Mandate

Notably, Durant's harsh remarks against Eric Adams didn't sit well at all with ESPN's Michael Wilbon, who went on a full rant to call him out, stating that those athletes are just irresponsIble and not accountable enough:

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

"Kevin Durant is too aware and too plugged-in to say something that impertinent. What's the point of that? Want's some attention? You wanna call out somebody, call out your teammate. Tell him to get a shot. He's got plenty of them cause he couldn't have gone to grade school in metropolitan New York without the vaccine.

All these guys wanna be so irresponsible and not accountable enough to look at this dude and tell him 'you wanna play with us, put a shot in your arm.' The vaccine is not about attention, people died, hundreds of thousands of them from this virus. And you think the Mayor of New York needs to attend to a basketball team's needs, your needs, before the needs of the largest city in America? Are you kidding me? There are some knuckleheads who would say something like this and I'd probably let it go. Kevin Durant is too smart and too plugged in. Everybody wants to tell you how woke they are, and then I have to hear something like that? That's offensive, stop.”

Regardless of where you stand on this subject, we can all agree that maybe Durant could've phrased his complaint a little better.