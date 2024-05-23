With all the hate and criticism WNBA star Caitlin Clark is getting, LeBron James tried to give her a piece of advice. Also, he believes his son Bronny will go through somethign similar.

Even though she’s bringing mountains of money and media attention to a much-needed space that had craved that for years, WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark has also faced plenty of backlash.

Some claim that she’s only getting attention because she’s white and straight. And even if that were the case — which it isn’t, as she broke multiple records and is an outstanding player — it still doesn’t make any sense.

That’s why NBA star LeBron James recently shared some words of encouragement towards Clark. Also, he fears his son Bronny, who’s about to enter the NBA, could go through something similar.

LeBron James Compares Bronny’s Situation With Caitlin Clark’s

“I’m getting the same thing from watching my son, who’s a 19-year-old, kind of getting a lot of animosity and hatred towards him when he’s just a kid trying to live out his dream,” LeBron said.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

The legendary forward pointed out the fact that both Bronny and Caitlin will get to do something millions of people dream of, which is making basketball their livelihood:

“You know, there’s a very small number of men and women that actually get to live out their dream of playing the professional sport. And we have grown-ass men and women out here doing whatever they can to try to make sure that does not happen. That is the weirdest thing in the world, but it is what it is, and I’m glad that Caitlin has a great head on her shoulders,” added James.

At the end of the day, it’s easy to judge athletes because of all of the money they make. But first and foremost, they’re also human beings, and they should also be treated as such.

Bronny didn’t got to choose his last name or his bloodline, and Clark didn’t ask to be white and straight. She’s the greatest media phenom in WNBA history, and her being there will elevate the product because of the money and coverage, so why hate on them at all?