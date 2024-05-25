Manchester United can go into the offseason on a high, having won the FA Cup for the 2023/24 season in England. The Red Devils defeated their bitter rivals Manchester City, who recently won their fourth Premiership in a row.
The 2-1 scoreline was a result of quick pouncing by Manchester United, who were outpossessed 72/28 by City.
Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored the goals that gave Manchester United their only title for the year.
Reactions and Memes of Manchester United’s FA Cup Title
What this title means for bewildered manager Erik ten Hag remains to be seen, as the club is reportedly looking at other options for next season. For Manchester United, the FA Cup stops the bleeding of a poor season and brings hope for the future.
These were some of the reactions to Manchester United’s triumph over their rivals Manchester City as the club lifted the FA Cup.
