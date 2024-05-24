The stage is set for another edition of the historic Old Firm rivalry as Celtic and Rangers prepare to clash in the 2023/2024 Scottish Cup final. Dive into the crucial details surrounding this eagerly awaited match, including venue specifics and the available viewing options via television or live streaming platforms accessible in your country.
The two archrivals of Scottish soccer are set to meet once again. The match comes at an intense moment, as just a couple of weeks ago, they faced off in the Scottish Premiership, a duel that ultimately determined the tournament in favor of Celtic, who emerged victorious with a 2-1 win.
Naturally, the green team aims to replicate their previous success and secure their second title of the season. On the other hand, Rangers are determined not to endure another humiliation at the hands of their arch-rivals. Now, they have the perfect opportunity to seek redemption for their loss in the Premiership.
Celtic vs Rangers: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (May 26)
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
Celtic vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina
Australia: Paramount+
Ireland: BBC Sport Web, Premier Sports ROI 1, BBC Scotland, Premier Sports Player, BBC iPlayer
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Star+ Mexico
United Arab Emirates: Sharjah Sports
United Kingdom: BBC Scotland, Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web