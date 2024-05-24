Celtic will play against Rangers for the 2023/2024 Scottish Cup final. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Celtic vs Rangers: Where and how to watch live 2023/2024 Scottish Cup final

The stage is set for another edition of the historic Old Firm rivalry as Celtic and Rangers prepare to clash in the 2023/2024 Scottish Cup final. Dive into the crucial details surrounding this eagerly awaited match, including venue specifics and the available viewing options via television or live streaming platforms accessible in your country.

The two archrivals of Scottish soccer are set to meet once again. The match comes at an intense moment, as just a couple of weeks ago, they faced off in the Scottish Premiership, a duel that ultimately determined the tournament in favor of Celtic, who emerged victorious with a 2-1 win.

Naturally, the green team aims to replicate their previous success and secure their second title of the season. On the other hand, Rangers are determined not to endure another humiliation at the hands of their arch-rivals. Now, they have the perfect opportunity to seek redemption for their loss in the Premiership.

Celtic vs Rangers: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (May 26)

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

Todd Cantwell of Rangers vies with Greg Taylor of Celtic – IMAGO / Colorsport

Celtic vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Paramount+

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, Premier Sports ROI 1, BBC Scotland, Premier Sports Player, BBC iPlayer

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Star+ Mexico

United Arab Emirates: Sharjah Sports

United Kingdom: BBC Scotland, Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web