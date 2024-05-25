A gift is a gift, and Manchester Unitedwill take it in the FA Cup final. The side coached by Erik ten Hag is being out possessed by 75%, but the Red Devils are holding steady and now have the lead as the first half draws to a close.
Joško Gvardiol can assume responsibility for the goal scored by Argentine Alejandro Garnacho. He attempted a header back pass to goalkeeper Stefan Ortega but misplayed it, and the Argentine winger was quick to pounce.
Gvardiol is in his first season with Manchester Cityand has scored 5 goals in 41 matches across all competitions.
Manchester United Lead in FA Cup Final 2-0
Before the end of the first half, Kobbie Mainoo added a second for the Red Devils, giving Manchester United a 2-0 lead heading into the break.
For Erik ten Hag’s side, a win in the FA Cup final over their traditional rivals would alleviate what has been a dismal season for Manchester United.
