Croatian defender Joško Gvardiol had a defensive mishap, and Manchester United now lead 2-0 in the FA Cup final.

A gift is a gift, and Manchester United will take it in the FA Cup final. The side coached by Erik ten Hag is being out possessed by 75%, but the Red Devils are holding steady and now have the lead as the first half draws to a close.

Joško Gvardiol can assume responsibility for the goal scored by Argentine Alejandro Garnacho. He attempted a header back pass to goalkeeper Stefan Ortega but misplayed it, and the Argentine winger was quick to pounce.

Gvardiol is in his first season with Manchester City and has scored 5 goals in 41 matches across all competitions.

Manchester United Lead in FA Cup Final 2-0

Before the end of the first half, Kobbie Mainoo added a second for the Red Devils, giving Manchester United a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

For Erik ten Hag’s side, a win in the FA Cup final over their traditional rivals would alleviate what has been a dismal season for Manchester United.