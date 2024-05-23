With Anthony Edwards publicly embracing the challenge of guarding Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks star had to take matters into his own hands in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Anthony Edwards called out Kyrie Irving.

Irving responded with 30 points.

It’s just healthy competition, says Kyrie.

Kyrie Irving Dominates Anthony Edwards In Game 1 Of WCF

Anthony Edwards is blossoming as the new face of the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has established himself as a legitimate two-way star, and his confidence is second to none.

Edwards plays and talks with a swagger that not many 22-year-olds have in this league. He won’t back down from any challenge, and he loves talking trash to bonafide stars.

That’s why some thought he was calling out Kyrie Irving ahead of the Western Conference Finals. He looked excited about getting to defend him and didn’t hesitate to say that ‘he had him.’

Kyrie Used Edwards’ Words As Motivation

Unfortunately for him, those words backfired rapidly. Irving scored 30 points on 52% shooting, outplaying him on both ends of the floor en route to a big win. Following the game, he admitted that he did use the challenge as a motivation.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves

“I used it as motivation,” Irving laughingly admitted. “When I was sitting at home and I saw it, I was just like, ‘It’s just a nod of respect’. And then also, I knew what type of game it was going to be for Game 1, and also for the rest of the series.”

Even so, that doesn’t mean he took those words in a bad way at all. If anything, Edwards’ comments made him know that he was going to be in for a long night if he didn’t bring his A-Game:

“So, you’re right; I was at home with my family watching Game 7, and Ant comes out and says, ‘I got Kyrie’. But also, that’s a no-fear mentality, and that’s why we love Ant. So coming out tonight, I knew that he was going to pressure me a little bit,” Irving continued.

It’s All Love Between Kyrie And Edwards

Irving had nothing but praise for his fellow No. 1 pick. He praised him for having a competitive drive and a no-fear mentality, adding that they’ve been watching each other play for quite a while now:

“As a peer, man, I love that,” Irving said. “It’s nothing better. When Ant was a little younger, I’m sure he was watching me, and when he was in high school, I was watching him. That no-fear mentality that he has is why I love him.”

Edwards wasn’t disrespectful or claimed that he was going to lock Kyrie up; he just said he was going to guard him. Now, he’s going to have to take his defensive game up a notch if he wants to continue having that matchup.

Whatever the case, his upbringing in the league has been fun to watch, and we don’t get to see guys who take the torch off of other players’ hands very often in this league.