Dak Prescott hasn’t received a contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys. Although the quarterback had an MVP caliber season, everything was wiped out by a shocking loss at home in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers.

So, with the final year of his contract looking as Super Bowl or bust, Prescott acknowledged he wants to stay in Dallas, but also put the pressure on Jerry Jones. If the owner doesn’t put money on the table, Dak has every option available to sign elsewhere as a free agent.

“I allow that to the business people to say what it’s worth. What they’re supposed to give a quarterback of my play, a person of my play and a leader of my play. For me, it’s about control what I can control and handle that part. The rest will take care of itself. I don’t play for money. Never have never cared for it to be honest with you.”

Of course, that last statement is surprising because Prescott could clearly reset the market for quarterbacks in the NFL. If the Dallas Cowboys want him to stay, money will indeed matter with at least $50 million per year.

Jerry Jones has to make a big decision about the future of Dak Prescott (Getty Images)

Will Dak Prescott sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract and Jerry Jones has no plans to extend the deal. No negotiations are on the horizon before the 2024 season.

Believe it or not, during the start of OTAs, Prescott was absolutely calmed about it. “I think it depends on personal relationships and position and how much that pay can affect others. Understanding where I am, what my pay means to a team and to an organization.”

By the way, Dak made clear that there are currently no hard feelings toward Jerry Jones. In fact, the quarterback showed he has a lot of leverage. If he delivers a great 2024 season, the Cowboys will have to pay even more next year or any other team could knock on the door.

“I don’t really take things personal. Maybe in my first deal, maybe things were a little different than they are now. One, it’s my age and who I am, where I am in my life and I guess the fact that that first deal got done. The understanding that I have a lot of decision in this too. I have a lot of say-so, too.”