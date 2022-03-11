The Brooklyn Nets put all the outside noise to rest by claiming a commanding win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. According to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the hostile environment related to Ben Simmons' return to Philly had certainly motivated them to play at their best.

The game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers has been a hot topic in the NBA even weeks before the tip-off. The blockbuster trade on the deadline day that involved James Harden and Ben Simmons has given reasons to be excited about this game.

None of them have left their respective teams in good terms. But especially Simmons, whose relationship with the Sixers was completely broken even months before he finally got the trade he wanted for a long time.

The Nets were set to visit the City of Brotherly Love on March 10 and a lot has been said about the Australian's return to the Wells Fargo Center. Simmons was not ready to play but traveled with the team anyway, and his visit was far from quiet.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving say the boos against Ben Simmons played a part in the Nets' blowout win

Unsurprisingly, Ben Simmons received all the hate from his former team's fans when he set foot in Philly, and especially when game time came. However, it was the visitors who had the upper hand in this heated duel with a massive 129-100 victory.

"Most definitely, I think all of us were," Kevin Durant said when asked if he felt he was playing for Simmons, as quoted by Clutchpoints. "We look at Ben as our brother so we knew this was the hostile environment and we knew that he didn't have the opportunity to play... it's hard for you to chant at Ben Simmons when you're losing by that much."

Simmons may have been in the spotlight for a while, but the center of attention had quickly changed when the Sixers found themselves trailing by a big difference. Just like KD, Kyrie Irving has also made clear how the critics on Simmons have motivated him.

“When we played tonight, we definitely felt like Ben [Simmons] was on our heart, you could see it, he was wearing it, and we just wanted to go out there and play for him…. you come at Ben, you come at us," Kyrie Irving said. "You come at anyone on our team you come at all of us.”

The Nets pair was certainly on fire against the Sixers. KD posted 25 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists, while Irving had 22 points, five assists and four rebounds. Seth Curry also had a fantastic night as he scored 24 points against his former team.

Brooklyn needed the victory to continue to move up in the standings but this one had a special meaning considering everything that's happened between them and Philadelphia. They got the job done this time, and made clear that they stand together.