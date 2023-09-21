The Los Angeles Clippers have been trying to make it to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history for a while. But not even Kawhi Leonard has been able to end their drought.

Either he or Paul George — or both — have been hurt in the playoffs, thus hurting their chances to compete at the highest level. And that may not change any time soon.

That’s why they could look to end their tenure in Los Angeles and rely upon another star, such as Joel Embiid. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, both Leonard and George could consider signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Sixers Could Steal One Clippers Star

“Philadelphia right now has positioned itself to be a big free-agent player,” said Windhorst. “They could swoop in and go after Paul or Kawhi. While they prefer LA, a move to Philly might not be the worst for them.”

The Sixers are also looking forward to getting over the hump. They haven’t been able to get past the second round of the playoffs, and coach Nick Nurse might be just what they need to change that.

Of course, adding another elite two-way player like George or Leonard to that mix would only make them better, especially considering they’re almost a lock to lose James Harden at some point.