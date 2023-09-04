Most young NBA fans tend to believe that LeBron James is the greatest player of all time, even ahead of Michael Jordan. Notably, most of his former coaches and teammates also agree with that statement.

James has definitely made a big case for himself in that regard. He’s one of the most accomplished athletes in sports history, and he continues to go strong two decades later.

However, if you were to ask former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt, LeBron couldn’t compete with Jordan, mostly because he put his individual stats ahead of everything else.

David Blatt Calls LeBron James Selfish

“Michael Jordan is greater than LeBron James. He won the most championships with one single team and did not focus on the ‘I’ but on the us,“ Blatt said.

“But surely, in terms of ability and influence, they are both included in the top five best players in history,” the former coach added.

Of course, he could be biased, as it’s not a secret LeBron didn’t like him and got him fired despite having the best record in the East. On the other hand, he does know James better than a lot of people.