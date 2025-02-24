Kevin Durant makes honest admission after Suns’ tough loss to Raptors

The Phoenix Suns are struggling to find consistency in the NBA regular season. Following Sunday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors, they dropped to 27-30 in the Western Conference, putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy. One of the team’s biggest concerns is Kevin Durant’s recent form, as the star forward has not been at his best in the last few games.

Although there are still plenty of games left, if the Suns continue on their current trajectory, securing a playoff berth in April could be a challenge. Sunday’s matchup against the Raptors highlighted their issues, despite Devin Booker and Bradley Beal each scoring over 30 points, the team struggled whenever Durant wasn’t performing at a high level.

Durant’s frustration was evident after the loss to Toronto. Speaking to the media, the Suns’ star was self-critical, acknowledging that his performance fell short and had a direct impact on the team’s gameplay.

“We had these little spurts where [the Raptors] would go off and just go on a flurry against us. That’s usually how the game goes, they go on a 12-0 run, play good ball, and sometimes it’s hard to bounce back when teams score a lot of points in a row. I’ve got to bring it if I want us to win. If we want to win, I’ve got to be better than I was tonight,” Durant said.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Durant’s performance against the Raptors

It wasn’t Kevin Durant’s best night of the regular season. The Suns felt his lack of decisiveness, a stark contrast to his usual impact. While Bradley Beal and Devin Booker stepped up to keep Phoenix in the game, Durant failed to deliver. Averaging 26.9 points per game this season, he managed just 15 against Toronto.

Over his last five appearances, Durant has been a reliable scoring force, but he couldn’t even crack 20 points against the Raptors. Looking at other key stats, he has committed 13 turnovers in those five games, including two in this latest outing.

Durant grabbed four rebounds and missed just two free throws, but his shooting struggles stood out. He went 5-of-15 from the field and was ice-cold from beyond the arc, missing all five of his three-point attempts. The recent buzz around the All-Star Game and a packed media schedule could be taking a toll, but whatever the case, the Suns need their superstar to regain his rhythm.

Suns’ playoff push in jeopardy

The current standings paint a concerning picture for Phoenix. With only four teams below them, the Suns are watching their playoff hopes slip away. Golden State remains a direct threat in the standings, battling for a spot in the top eight, while the Mavericks and Kings are also pushing for postseason berths.

Sitting three wins behind the cutoff, Phoenix must find a way to turn things around. Their upcoming schedule won’t do them any favors, featuring a tough matchup against the Grizzlies and back-to-back clashes with the Pelicans. The Suns need to capitalize on every opportunity while hoping for a Warriors setback. If they don’t wake up soon, it might be too late.