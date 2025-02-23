Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr send an emotional message to Andre Iguodala at his jersey retirement

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors faced the Dallas Mavericks, but the true highlight of the evening was the jersey retirement ceremony for franchise legend Andre Iguodala, who had his iconic No. 9 raised to the rafters. Warriors stars Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr took a moment to reflect on Iguodala’s legacy and the impact he had on the team’s championship success.

Curry delivered a heartfelt message to his former teammate, recalling the moment he realized Iguodala saw something special in Golden State. “We talk about our dynasty years, the championships, the Finals MVPs, all the big shots, the big moments—you had them all. The real ones know where it all started,” Curry said.

“I remember Game 6 in 2013—you were on the Denver Nuggets. We were the young, scrappy Warriors trying to cement ourselves in the playoffs. We had the fortune of beating you in that series, but the first thing you did after the horn sounded was run across the court and find me,” Curry continued. “I could feel that you saw something. Fast-forward four months later… you were the first one to choose us. And that meant the world to a team trying to figure it out.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Curry made it clear that Iguodala’s presence was instrumental in building the Warriors’ championship culture. From his defensive brilliance against LeBron James in the 2015 NBA Finals to his selfless leadership, Iguodala’s contributions helped shape one of the most dominant dynasties in league history.

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half in Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals

Advertisement

Steve Kerr’s words on Iguodala’s impact

Kerr, who coached Iguodala through the Warriors’ championship runs, also shared his appreciation, recalling an iconic moment that highlighted Iguodala’s leadership and basketball IQ.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Kings’ coach Doug Christie makes a bold statement about the Warriors’ crowd

“I remember a game where Steph and Klay hit five straight threes, and you’re over there like, ‘What are we doing?’ You’re hanging your head, so I take a timeout, walk over to you, and say, ‘Drey, are you okay? What’s the matter?’” Kerr said, smiling. “And you go, ‘Steph is crazy!’ I tell you, ‘I know he’s crazy, and Draymond is too—that’s why we need you!’”

Advertisement

Kerr’s anecdote perfectly encapsulated Iguodala’s role as the steadying force on a team filled with explosive talent. His ability to balance the Warriors’ dynamic playstyle with veteran composure was invaluable throughout their title runs.

Andre Iguodala’s legendary journey

Iguodala’s 19-year NBA career was defined by his versatility, leadership, and defensive excellence. Selected ninth overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2004 NBA Draft, he quickly became a key piece, earning an All-Star selection in 2012. After eight seasons in Philadelphia and a brief stop in Denver, Iguodala joined the Warriors in 2013—where his true legacy would be cemented.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A crucial piece of Golden State’s dynasty, Iguodala won four NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) and earned 2015 NBA Finals MVP honors for his outstanding defense on LeBron James. Though he never dominated the box score, his impact was felt in every aspect of the game—defensive stops, high-IQ plays, and clutch performances in the biggest moments.

see also NBA News: Warriors’ Steve Kerr delivers five-word reaction on Butler’s impact on the team

Following a short stint with the Miami Heat and a final return to Golden State, Iguodala retired in 2023, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most intelligent and selfless players of his generation. His leadership and championship pedigree will forever be remembered in Warriors history.