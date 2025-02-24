Juan Soto explains why he would rather wear a NY Mets jersey over the Phillies

One of the most significant trades in recent MLB history was Juan Soto’s move to the New York Mets. With a lucrative contract on the line and the potential to play in the league for the next 15 years, Soto seized the opportunity despite attracting criticism from New York Yankees fans and rivals like the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Yankees made an aggressive push to keep Soto away from their crosstown rivals, but despite offering $5 million more than the Mets, they ultimately lost the bidding war. The Mets are now counting on Soto to lead the team to a playoff berth and a potential World Series championship in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Phillies are struggling to attract marquee talent as they aim to strengthen their roster. While they’ve managed to retain key players like Nick Castellanos and Jose Alvarado, they’ll have to wait and see if their current squad is strong enough to compete for a postseason spot next season.

Interestingly, five years ago when Soto played for the Washington Nationals, he was asked by Derren Haynes in an interview on CBS WUSA9 which jersey he’d prefer to wear: the Mets or the Phillies. Without hesitation, Soto chose the Mets and explained the reasons behind his decision.

Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals.

Soto explains why he chose the Mets over the Phillies

With the Mets jersey on, it was clear that Juan Soto had a strong sense of where he wanted to be in Major League Baseball. Reflecting on his choice between the Phillies and the Mets, the former Nationals player explained the reasoning behind his decision, and it comes down to a personal connection.

see also MLB Video: Juan Soto crushes a huge home run against the Astros in his first at-bat with the Mets

“All the people from the Dominican Republic go from there to New York. I would feel more comfortable over there,” Soto said. His answer highlights his bond with the city and how other countrymen have successfully pursued their careers there.

Although the interview took place five years ago, Soto’s aspirations in the MLB were clear—New York was the ultimate destination. First, he played for the Yankees, coming close to winning a World Series title. Now, he has a second chance with the Mets to achieve that elusive championship.

Soto’s ambitions with the Mets

The most expensive acquisition in New York Mets history shared his aspirations for the 2025 season and what he hopes to accomplish with the organization. He focused his answer on the upcoming challenges, and how the Mets player can overcome those.

“I’m really happy with the career I’ve had so far, but I’m still hungry for more. I want more. I want to keep winning. I want to keep feeling the way I’ve felt since day one,” Soto said.