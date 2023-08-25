Michael Jordan didn’t arrive at an ideal situation in the NBA. The Chicago Bulls were bottom-feeders, and he turned them into the most feared dynasty in the Association.

Jordan made a name for himself as the most dominant athlete of his time, and arguably in the history of professional sports. He was a worldwide sensation everywhere he went.

He was used to playing in packed arenas. However, and despite all the love he got in the Windy City, he once told Stephen Curry that he preferred to play on the road.

Michael Jordan Rathered Play As A Visitor

“You know the answer to that. I’d rather be on the road. I love playing on the road. It seems as though your concentration level is much, much better,” said No. 23.

“You know that you’re not expected to win so that you could have the opportunity to prove the unknown and a lot of times when you play at home, you let your hair down, you get relaxed, you see more friends, you see more family, you gotta worry about tickets, you gotta worry about so many different things,” he continued. “So, I always love playing on the road, so it minimizes my thought process, and I can focus on my craft.”

Well, even the greatest of all time have to deal with pressure and off-court stuff. Also, knowing his competitive nature, you just know he loved breaking hearts on the road.