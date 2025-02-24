Trending topics:
CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship qualification

Where to watch Honduras vs U.S. Virgin Islands live in the USA: 2025 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship qualification

Honduras face U.S. Virgin Islands in the Matchday 3 of the 2025 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship qualification. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

Honduras will face off against U.S. Virgin Islands in the Matchday 3 of the 2025 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship qualification. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Honduras vs U.S. Virgin Islands online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Honduras and the U.S. Virgin Islands are on the verge of exiting the tournament after disappointing performances in the qualifying round, with both teams failing to secure a win in their first two matches.

Honduras suffered narrow defeats to El Salvador (1-0) and Puerto Rico (3-0), while the U.S. Virgin Islands were handed identical 6-0 losses in both of their games. With nothing but pride on the line, a draw would benefit Honduras in this final matchup, but both teams will be determined to end the tournament on a high note.

When will the Honduras vs U.S. Virgin Islands match be played?

Honduras will take on U.S. Virgin Islands this Monday, February 24, for the Matchday 3 of the 2025 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship qualification. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Honduras vs U.S. Virgin Islands: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Honduras vs U.S. Virgin Islands in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship qualification clash between Honduras and U.S. Virgin Islands in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2.

