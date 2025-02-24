Where to watch Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Porto will face off against Vitoria Guimaraes in a Matchday 23 showdown of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

On Matchday 23, Benfica secured a victory, but the bigger story was Sporting CP dropping points in a 2-2 draw against AVS, leaving both teams tied at the top with 53 points. This presents a crucial opportunity for Porto, sitting at 46 points, to close the gap to just four with a win.

After their Europa League elimination, the Primeira Liga remain their primary focus, making this match a must-win. Their opponent, Vitoria Guimaraes, sits mid-table and is aiming to accumulate points in pursuit of European qualification.

When will the Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes match be played?

Porto will take on Vitoria Guimaraes in a Matchday 23 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Monday, February 24, with kickoff scheduled for 3:15 PM (ET).

Gustavo Da Silva Cunha of Vitoria – Carsten Harz/Getty Images

Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Porto and Vitoria Guimaraes live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Additional viewing options include GolTV, Fanatiz.