Former LeBron James' teammate at Heat has something to say about Lakers rookie Bronny James

Bronny James‘ entry into the upper stages of American basketball has sparked both admirers and critics alike. On one side, there are those who believe in his innate talent and argue that he has earned his place in the NBA through his own merits. On the other hand, some critics contend that his family connection to LeBron James has been a crucial factor in his rise to prominence.

While LeBron James is in Paris competing with Team USA in the Olympics, his son Bronny is staying sharp with the Los Angeles Lakers as he prepares for the upcoming NBA season.

This time, it’s Udonis Haslem—former Miami Heat teammate of LeBron James and a multiple-time champion—who has weighed in on Bronny’s presence in the NBA’s premier league:

“There is no other kid that could possibly be more prepared for this particular situation or who can handle this particular situation,” Haslem said in an interview with The OGs podcast.

Udonis Haslem #40 of the Miami Heat reacts in the first half against the Boston Celtics in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on June 7, 2012 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

“As a father, as a businessman, I’ve never seen LeBron James and his team and his family and his people throw stuff at the wall just to see if it sticks. They calculate. They don’t do that. They are calculated. They are sharp. They are smart. There is nobody more prepared than Bronny James. I’m wishing them the best.”, Haslem stated.

Jaylen Brown and his opinion over Bronny

Recently, during a Summer League game, Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics champion, was caught on camera making a remark to WNBA free agent Kysre Gondrezick: “I don’t think Bronny is a pro.”

Gondrezick was heard saying, “I think he’ll be on the G-League team for sure,” to which Brown responded: “I don’t think so. I think because of his name, he’ll be on the Lakers.”

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a foul shot against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of the 2024 California Classic summer league game at Chase Center on July 06, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Bronny and his father’s support

Before the start of the Olympic Games, LeBron James spoke to ESPN and made it clear what he thinks about Bronny’s beginnings in the NBA:

“I don’t know if people really understand Bronny. He doesn’t care. I actually care a little bit. When I came in [as a rookie], I wanted people to like me, and some of the things that people were saying about me kind of bothered me early on in my career.”