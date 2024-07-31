While many question the impact Bronny James will have on the NBA, WWE star The Miz believes LeBron's eldest son will help the Los Angeles Lakers reach the promised land.

Bronny James is making countless headlines as he prepares for his first NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, this probably wouldn’t be the case if we weren’t talking about the eldest son of LeBron James.

Selected with the 55th pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny is not seen as one of the most talented players of his class, so he’s not expected to make an immediate impact in the league.

But every now and then there are those who disagree with his doubters. For instance, Shaq has warned the NBA world about Bronny’s potential. And now it’s a WWE star who is showing some incredibly high expectations on the 19-year-old.

In an appearance on ESPN‘s NBA Today, The Miz raised many eyebrows by suggesting Bronny James will not only do just fine with the Lakers, but that he will also help LeBron and company win a championship. Here’s what he said after being asked if the Olympics were LeBron’s last chance to celebrate one more title.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Houston Rockets in the second half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game.

“Are you kidding me? Bronny James is in Los Angeles. Bronny James is taking the Lakers to the Promised Land,” The Miz said. “I actually wish that the Cavaliers drafted Bronny so then they can get LeBron (James) and then it would (Donovan Mitchell), LeBron, Bronny, (Darius) Garland, (Evan) Mobley and be amazing. And we’d go all the way to the NBA Finals.”

The Miz says LeBron James is among NBA stars who could shine in WWE

Apart from showing his excessive faith in Bronny, The Miz had some fun by naming which NBA players could fare well in WWE. One of them would be none other than LeBron James:

“No. 5 is going to be Tyrese Haliburton. … No. 4 is LeBron James. … Now No. 3, Draymond Green. Whether it is on his podcast or on the court, he is always creating controversy that you want to hear that you want to see and he’s always entertaining. … No. 2, Michael Jordan. Everybody else’s seem to be GOAT… I would love to see him in the ring against my GOAT, LeBron, to see who really is the greatest of all time. Is it MJ? Is it LeBron? We can only tell in a WWE ring.

“No. 1, Sir Charles (Barkley) baby,” he added. “In his heyday, there was no one better, no one more outspoken. I loved watching Charles Barkley. He was the original bad boy before being a bad boy was cool.“

Many NBA legends have tried their luck in wrestling after retiring from basketball, including the likes of Shaq, Karl Malone, and Dennis Rodman. Who knows, maybe we’ll get to see LeBron entertain fans from the ring when his playing days are over.