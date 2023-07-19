One of the biggest debates in the basketball community has to do with who’s the greatest player of all time. For many, the NBA GOAT is Michael Jordan, but others believe that’s LeBron James.

It makes sense that the conversation often revolves around them, since MJ led one of the greatest dynasties in sports in Chicago while The King won rings with three different teams.

But of course, you will always find those who think differently and pick other players above them. Kevin Garnett, for instance, snubbed both Jordan and LeBron from his all-time starting five.

Kevin Garnett names his all-time starting five without LeBron James and Michael Jordan

“I am the one. I have got AI at my two. I’m gonna play Kobe at the three. I’m gonna throw everybody for a loop with this one, I’m gonna go Wilt and Bill Russell at my four and five. Bill Russell will guard Shaq and imma put Wilt on Kareem,” the Boston Celtics legend said on the KG Certified podcast of Showtime.

It’s not like Garnett didn’t come up with an interesting lineup, but it’s still quite strange not to see MJ or LeBron in it. Not always you will find both, but people usually choose at least one of them when naming their all-time starting five.