LeBron James is 38-years old and, just a few days ago, made a historic announcement about a possible retirement from the NBA. There was a lot of uncertainty regarding his future, but the star will be return with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023-2024 season.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving just signed a three-year, $126 million contract to remain with the Dallas Mavericks. He will be part of a massive starting lineup alongside Luka Doncic.

Before that announcement, Irving’s rumors pointed out to a reunion with LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers and even the Phoenix Suns became a surprising alternative. That won’t happen. However, the King just had an amazing gesture for Kyrie.

LeBron James sends epic message to Kyrie Irving

In 2016, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were part of the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team that delivered the greatest comeback in NBA Finals’ history after being down 3-1 against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Now, even though there will be no reunion, the King had very special words for his beloved teammate. James went to his Instagram account and reposted this message on Hooper about Irving. “This has nothing to do with his ‘all-time ranking’ but this is the best player with the ball in his hands we ever seen.”

LeBron James took that message and he also replied: “EVER!!!!!!!!!!” So, according to the legend, Kyrie Irving deserves every possible compliment as one of the best players in NBA history.