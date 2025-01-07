Neymar backs Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarks about Saudi Pro League, criticizes Ligue 1

Cristiano Ronaldo stirred up debate at the Globe Soccer Awards by declaring the Saudi Pro League to be better than Ligue 1. His statement drew both criticism and support, including an endorsement from Neymar, his rival-turned-colleague in the Saudi league.

“Saudi Arabia’s league is much better than the French league. In France, there is only PSG; the rest don’t compete,” Ronaldo said during the ceremony, sparking a heated discussion. Speaking with CNN Sport after receiving the Player Career Award at the same event, Neymar sided with Ronaldo and shared his perspective.

“I agree with Cristiano. Today, I think the Saudi League is above Ligue 1,” Neymar stated. “The level of the Saudi Pro League is increasing, and from what I see, it’s better than Ligue 1. Ligue 1 has its positives—it’s a strong league, and I know this well, having played there. But today, the players in the Saudi Pro League are better”.

Neymar went on to praise Saudi Arabia’s growth. “Saudi Arabia has surprised me in a positive way—the people, the country, the cities, the culture. It’s a nation on the rise. With the World Cup coming in 2034, I believe it will be an incredible host”.

Neymar of Al Hilal controls the ball during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Ain and Al-Hilal. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Neymar’s performance in Ligue 1 and the Saudi Pro League

Neymar’s comments come as a surprise, given his successful stint at Paris Saint–Germain. In Ligue 1, he played 173 matches, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists, winning 14 trophies during his six years with PSG.

In contrast, Neymar has faced a challenging start in the Saudi Pro League. After transferring to Al Hilal, his season was cut short by a devastating ACL and meniscus injury during a World Cup Qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023. With Al Hilal, Neymar was limited to just seven appearances, where he recorded only one goal and three assists.

Neymar on reuniting with Messi and Suarez

During the same interview, Neymar addressed the possibility of reuniting with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, leaving the door open for a future collaboration.

“Playing again with Messi and Suárez would be incredible,” Neymar said. “They’re my friends, and we still keep in touch. Reviving this trio would be interesting. I’m happy at Al Hilal and in Saudi Arabia, but who knows? Football is full of surprises”.

While Neymar’s comments may spark further debate, they highlight the growing impact of the Saudi Pro League and its ambition to establish itself as a global powerhouse in soccer.