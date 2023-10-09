The Milwaukee Bucks needed to make a big move to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo that they wanted to win another NBA championship as badly as he did.

That’s why they worked behind closed doors to try and get Damian Lillard, regardless of the cost. Now, they’re back to being a top-tier contender ahead of the season.

However, adding him to the mix will take some adjustments. Fortunately, Antetokounmpo recently revealed that he’s on board with the former Portland Trail Blazers star being the most ball-dominant player on the team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Damian Lillard Will Have The Ball More

“For me, now, I’m 28. I’m not a kid no more,” Antetokounmpo told Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “You cannot have — obviously, you have to have friendly competition within your team to try to push one another and to be great and be better prepared for the game — but this is not, in no shape or form, any competition between me and him, who’s going to have the ball more. He will have the ball more and I trust, I believe he’s going to find me and not just me, he’s going to find our teammates and put us in the right position.”

Giannis has always posted video game-like numbers, but he’s never been a ‘me first’ kind of player. He knows it takes a team to win and will embrace whichever role he has to embrace.

At the end of the day, the Bucks will be more than just a two-headed monster, and they could be one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the league for years to come.