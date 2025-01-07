Boxing is a sport defined by fierce competition, unwavering determination and legendary athletes who push the limits of human strength and endurance. Many of them have become great legends of the ring.

Throughout history and the years, certain records have emerged that not only set new standards of excellence but also captured the imagination of fans around the world and future generations.

From undefeated streaks of boxing legends to record-breaking title defenses, these feats have become the benchmarks by which all future fighters will be measured. Check out the biggest records in history…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rocky Marciano’s undefeated record (49-0)

Rocky Marciano (Source: @ESPN)

Rocky Marciano, born in 1923 in Brockton, Massachusetts, is known as the only heavyweight world champion in boxing history to retire with an undefeated record of 49 wins and 0 losses, with 43 of those wins by knockout.

Advertisement

This achievement remains a milestone in professional boxing. He began his professional career in 1947 and quickly made a name for himself with his aggressive style and relentless endurance.

Advertisement

Throughout his career, he faced some of the biggest names in boxing, including Joe Louis, Jersey Joe Walcott and Ezzard Charles. His ability to absorb punches and his unyielding pressure made him a feared opponent in the ring. After retiring in 1956, Marciano pursued business ventures and promoted fights, leaving an indelible legacy in boxing history.

Advertisement

Sugar Ray Robinson’s 91 knockouts

Sugar Ray Robinson (Source: @creepydotorg)

Sugar Ray Robinson, born in 1921 in Ailey, Georgia, is regarded by many as the greatest pound-for-pound boxer of all time. Over his career, he accumulated a total of 109 wins by knockout, a testament to his power and skill in the ring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He started his professional career in 1940 and quickly rose to prominence with his speed, technique, and knockout ability. He faced some of the biggest names in boxing, including Jake LaMotta, Gene Fullmer and Carmen Basilio.

His elegant boxing style and adaptability to different fighting techniques made him a legend of the sport. Robinson also pioneered the popularization of boxing on television, becoming a well-known figure both inside and outside the ring.

Advertisement

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s undefeated record (50-0)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. smiles at Manny Pacquiao during their welterweight unification championship bout on May 2, 2015. (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Floyd Mayweather Jr., born in 1977 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is known for his flawless defensive style and ability to adapt to various fighting techniques. Throughout his professional career, he retired with an undefeated record of 50 wins and 0 losses, including 27 wins by knockout.

Advertisement

He started his professional career in 1996 and quickly distinguished himself with his speed, precision, and defensive brilliance. Throughout his career, he faced some of the biggest names in boxing, including Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Álvarez.

His strategic approach and commitment to training made him a dominant figure in contemporary boxing. After retiring, Mayweather ventured into fight promotion and business, maintaining his influence in the sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Louis’ Heavyweight Title defense record (25)

Joe Louis beats Jersey Joe Walcott in the 11th round by KO at Yankee Stadium on 27 Jun 1948. (Source: Allsport UK/ALLSPORT)

Joe Louis, known as the “Brown Bomber” from Detroit, Michigan, is considered one of the greatest heavyweight champions of all time. He successfully defended his heavyweight title 25 times, a record that still stands in the heavyweight division.

Advertisement

He began his professional career in 1934 and quickly made a name for himself with his punching power and refined technique. During his reign, he faced some of the most notable names in boxing, including Max Schmeling, Billy Conn and Jersey Joe Walcott.

Advertisement

His ability to stay calm under pressure and his consistency in performances made him an iconic figure in boxing. Beyond his success in the ring, Louis also became a symbol of pride for the African-American community during a time of racial segregation in the U.S.

Advertisement

Henry Armstrong’s three World Titles simultaneously

Henry Armstrong (Source: @BoxerJoeGrim)

Henry Armstrong, born in 1912 in Columbus, Mississippi, is the only boxer in history to hold three world titles simultaneously in different weight classes: featherweight, lightweight and welterweight. This achievement is considered one of the most remarkable feats in boxing history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He began his professional career in 1931 and quickly became known for his aggressive, relentless style, which allowed him to fight in multiple weight classes. Throughout his career, he faced some of the greatest names in boxing, including Barney Ross, Lou Ambers and Fritzie Zivic.

His tireless fighting style and determination made him a legend in the sport. Armstrong was also known for his dedication to religion and his community work outside the ring.

Advertisement

Julio César Chávez’s 87-fight unbeaten streak

Julio C. Chavez lands a straight right on Hector Camacho during a bout at the Hilton in Las Vegas on 12 Sep 1992. (Source: Holly Stein /Allsport)

Advertisement

Julio César Chávez, born in 1962 in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, Mexico, is regarded as one of the greatest Mexican boxers of all time. He maintained an unbeaten streak of 87 consecutive fights, a remarkable record in boxing history.

Advertisement

He began his professional career in 1980 and quickly became known for his punching power, endurance, and ability to adapt to different fighting styles. Throughout his career, he faced some of the biggest names in boxing, including Meldrick Taylor, Hector Camacho and Oscar De La Hoya.

His aggressive fighting style and determination made him an iconic figure in Mexican boxing. Beyond his achievements in the ring, he also became a symbol of pride for the Mexican community and a role model for future generations of boxers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Tyson’s fastest Heavyweight Title victory (30 seconds)

Mike Tyson fights during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024. (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Mike Tyson, born in 1966 in Brooklyn, New York, is known for his explosive punching power and ferocious fighting style. He holds the record for the fastest heavyweight title victory in boxing history, achieving a win in just 30 seconds.

Advertisement

He began his professional career in 1985 and quickly rose to prominence due to his speed, strength and knockout power. In 1986, at the age of 20, he became the youngest heavyweight champion in history, defeating Trevor Berbick in under a minute.

Advertisement

His combination of speed, ferocity, and precision in the ring made him one of the most feared fighters in boxing history. Tyson’s rise to dominance in the 1980s left a lasting legacy in the sport.

Advertisement

Bernard Hopkins’ longest Middleweight Title reign (20 defenses)

Bernard Hopkins prepares to fight Sergey Kovalev during their IBF, WBA, & WBO Light Heavyweight title fight at Boardwalk Hall Arena on November 8, 2014. (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Bernard Hopkins, born in 1965 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is known for his incredible longevity and defensive skills in boxing. He holds the record for the longest reign as middleweight champion, with 20 successful title defenses. He turned professional in 1988 and eventually became the undisputed middleweight champion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He successfully defended his title for over a decade, defeating some of the best in the division, including Felix Trinidad, Oscar De La Hoya and Kelly Pavlik. His ability to fight well into his 40s and maintain a high level of performance made him one of the most respected boxers of his era. He retired with multiple titles across different weight classes, cementing his legacy in boxing history.

Manny Pacquiao’s eight World Titles in different weight classe

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines looks on in the ring against Joshua Clottey of Ghana during the WBO welterweight title fight at Cowboys Stadium on March 13, 2010. (Source: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Manny Pacquiao, born in 1978 in Kibawe, Philippines, is the first and only boxer in history to win world titles in eight different weight classes. This incredible achievement highlights his versatility and skill in adapting to various divisions. He started his professional career in 1995 and went on to become one of the most accomplished and beloved boxers of all time.

Advertisement

Throughout his career, he defeated some of the biggest names in boxing, including Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto and Shane Mosley. His relentless fighting style, combination of speed, power, and heart, made him a global icon. His contributions to the sport extend beyond the ring, as he also became a senator in the Philippines, using his platform to impact society positively.