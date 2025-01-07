Although their recent loss to the Seahawks doesn’t tarnish the impressive campaign by the Los Angeles Rams so far, the team is determined to make a strong debut in the NFL Playoffs. To do so, Sean McVay‘s squad will need to defeat the Minnesota Vikings, and the head coach knows that they won’t let the visiting team outshine them in this matchup.

Throughout the season, the team faced several injuries, some quite serious, forcing the coach to rely on many young players to help secure victories. With great results, McVay offered a heartfelt message to this group of players, who have little experience in these types of high-stakes situations, along with a serious warning to their upcoming rival.

“Enjoy the opportunity,” said Rams head coach Sean McVay. “Let’s go swing. Let’s go compete to the best of our ability. Let’s continue to take steps that are in the right direction. You get into the dance it’s a single elimination tournament. We’re going to go swing. We’re going to shoot our shot. We’re not going to be afraid to do anything other than go for it.”

Additionally, the coach made it clear to the press that the focus should primarily be on what they can control, and from there, they are sure to create great things during the game against Vikings.

Desjuan Johnson #94 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after sacking Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

“Let’s control the things that we can control. There are certain things that we can’t, the bounce of the ball, some of the decisions that maybe officials make, but we’re going to put our focus and concentration on everything that we can control. If we put it together with some of the guys we have at the right spots and the way that this team is capable of playing, you tell me it’s a three-and-a-half-hour window where we get a chance to go compete I’m saying, ‘I’ll take it and let’s go swing.”

Kyren Williams is ready for what’s ahead

During the Rams‘ last outing in their loss to the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium, head coach Sean McVay decided to rest several of his key players, as their playoff spot was already secured. Kyren Williams accepted the coach’s decision and declared himself ready and available whenever needed.

“It was a coaching decision,” said Rams running back Kyren Williams. “And I follow what coach says. Whether he called my number or he did not call my number, I was going to be ready regardless. I just know now, that coming into this next week, that I am going to be ready. I am going to be ready for whatever it is to come. And we are going to be ready too as a team.”

Williams also stated that they will continue in the same manner as they have up until now, despite the offensive struggles in recent weeks: “Continue to keep putting in the work that I have been putting in, you know. Nothing has ever changed from the beginning of the season to the end of the season. Where we are at right now, nothing has changed. The work, that we do at practice is still going to be the same, that we started the season off with. So, I do not think there is anything more that we have to do. We just have to continue to keep being us and being consistent in what we do.”

Kyren Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass during warm up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

When will the Rams play?

Next Monday, January 13th, SoFi Stadium will be dressed to impress for a thrilling matchup between Sam Darnold’s Minnesota Vikings and the home team, Matthew Stafford‘s Rams. The winner of this game will advance to the next round of the playoffs.